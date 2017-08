BERKELEY, SC (WCBD) – A suspect is in custody after opening fire inside a pawn shop.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Monday a suspect went into Big Buck’s Pawn Shop, located at 113 College Park Road in Ladson and began shooting.

Police say the subject had a long gun/rifle and fired multiple shots inside of the store.

The suspect is now in police custody.

No one was injured during the incident .