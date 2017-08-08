Summerville considering potential roadway extensions

In the future there might be a road connecting Summerville to West Ashley. It’s just one of the potential projects that were considered at the Summerville Standing Committees Meetings.

Mayor Wiley Johnson, the mayor of Summerville, says there is a need for a project like an extension of the Glenn McConnell Parkway because the area to the southwest of Highway 61 is growing.

Another idea is to widen 12 miles of Highway 78 to alleviate traffic.

The road projects that were discussed are recommendations that may or may not happen. Summerville town council can pass the ideas on to a consulting company for evaluation.