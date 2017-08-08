Robbery suspect arrested after chase, crash

By Published:
FILE

North Charleston police arrested an armed robbery suspect when an early morning pursuit ended with a crash.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a holdup at the Waffle House on Aviation Ave.

Officers arrived to see the suspect leaving in a silver Chevy Tahoe.  The suspect led officers on a chase down portions of Ashley Phosphate Road, Rivers Ave. and Remount Road.  The suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on Edison Ave.

The man got out and ran but was captured by police.

Officers did not immediately identify the suspect.

