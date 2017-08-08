Mount Pleasant Town Council to discuss tree removal following routine utility limb cutting

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — Mount Pleasant Town Council will discuss an issue regarding routine tree trimming to keep limps away from power lines. This discussion comes after several people complained to the council, and the News 2 I-Team, about the way the contractors cut the trees.

During a full council meeting Tuesday night, members will discuss and vote on a new ordinance that would allow home owners to remove the trees they believe are damaged without the required mitigation. That means the homeowner will not have to replace the tree.

In June, Leigh Rowe was one of the Mount Pleasant residents who complained to the I-Team about the tree cutting.

SCE&G contracted crews to perform the maintenance, but she was not happy with the way contractors performed the work.

“The tree guys showed up and just kind of chopped down the middle of it,” Rowe said.

Rowe wants to remove the tree all together, so she hopes the ordinance passes.

“That’s just something that will help all of us and hopefully it will keep this from happening in the future,” she said Tuesday in a phone interview.

Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Joe Bustos also says he’d like for council to work closer with SCE&G to come up with a better way to trim the trees.