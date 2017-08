The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued an Endangered Person Notification for Bobby baker, 75, early Tuesday.

Baker was last scene at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday in the Heath Springs community of Lancaster County.

Baker is described as 5’10” weighing 175 lbs. with green eyes. He may be wearing navy blue overalls.

Baker may be driving a red, 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck with South Carolina tag number 43405FM.

If you see Baker dial 9-1-1.