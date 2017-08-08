Fire at Orleans Gardens Apartments in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews have responded to an fire at the Orleans Gardens Apartments at 1900 Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley.

A 911 call at 7:56 pm reported the fire and officials arrived in less than 5 minutes. They saw smoke venting from the top floor of the two story building.

The Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department.

Officials say they simultaneously attacked the fire, searched the building for victims, and conducting ventilation operations. Crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes, but remain on scene to control any hot spots.

The Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshal Division is investigating the cause and situation of the fire.

The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported, and the Red Cross is working to help the residents.