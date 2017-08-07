Williamsburg County’s annual Sickle Cell Walk to held in September

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. – The Sickle Cell Anemia Disease Society (SCADS) of Williamsburg County presents its 6th Annual Sickle Cell Walk “Sickle Cell Disease: Finding the Cure.” It will be held Saturday, September 30, 2017, at the Greeleyville Kennedy Center,

241 Gourdin St, Greeleyville.

Onsite registration starts at 7:30 am. The cost is $10. The kick-off ceremony is at 8 a.m., and the walk starts at 9 a.m.

For more information please contact Vernell Parson-Graham at 843-426-2843 or Dee Hugee, deecaterer803@aol.com, 803-609-9580.