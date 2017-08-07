VIDEO: Dramatic rescue of driver from raging waters in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A man was clinging to the top of his SUV as emergency crews tried to rescue him from raging waters Monday morning in San Antonio.

WOAI reports the driver became trapped along a low-lying stretch of Pinn Road near Highway 151 around 10:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the driver was on top of the roof waiting to be rescued.

Emergency crews had to extend ladders from two trucks to get to the stranded driver. Once crews reached him, they handed him a life jacket and walked him onto the ladder towards dry land.

Drivers should not try to cross a road when there’s water running across it. Six inches of water can cause tires to lose traction and begin to slide.