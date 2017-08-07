One dead following fatal crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a fatal crash, Friday afternoon.

Authorities say shortly before 7 p.m. on August 4, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7800 block of SC HWY 164 to investigate a traffic fatality.

We’re told the driver of a 2007 silver Toyota Avalon was traveling west on Hwy 164 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the vehicle drove off the roadway striking a tree and fence. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are working to learn the identity from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

