NASA responds to 9-year-old’s application for planetary protection office job

By Published:

A 9-year-old “Guardian of the Galaxy” sent a hand written cover for one of NASA’s open positions, and the agency took the time to reply.

Jack Davis of New Jersey applied to be a planetary protection officer, a position preventing possible contamination from samples brought from space.

“I may be 9 but I think I would be fit for the job,” Jack wrote. “I am young so I can learn to think like an alien.”

He also said he’s qualified because his sister already thinks he’s an alien.

NASA’s Planetary Research Director, Jonathan Rall wrote back and told Jack that if he does well in school he may get to work for them someday.

The planetary science director told Jack, “We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s