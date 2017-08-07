Man charged with murder following incident in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested the person who they say is responsible for a fatal shooting in Orangeburg.

Curran Jennings, 37, is charged with murder.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a news release that the shooting was reported early Saturday morning.

Witnesses told deputies they heard gunshots and saw a man on the ground.

“This was just senseless,” Ravenell said. “Two grown men couldn’t work out any differences they may have had?”

Jennings is said to have left the area but investigators were able to talk to him via a phone call and later an interview.

Authorities learned that two men were involved in a confrontation that became physical.