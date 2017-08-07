Man assaults family inside of North Charleston apartment; search now on for suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are currently responding to a reported stabbing in North Charleston.

Details are limited but according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 block of Greenridge Road at 3:16 p.m. on Monday, August 7 in reference to a “mental subject.”

According to police spokesman Spencer Pryor, a male assaulted several family members inside of an apartment.

A search is now underway for the suspect.

We do have a crew headed to the scene. We’ll provide updates when they become available.

