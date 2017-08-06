Upcoming special needs prom

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission and the City of Charleston Therapeutic Recreation Division are teaming up to throw a prom-themed celebration for people with special needs on Friday, August 18th from 6-8 PM. The prom will be held at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center (265 Fishburne Street) and families and caregivers are invited to attend. Tickets are $5 at the door, $4 in advance. Refreshments and a DJ will be on hand. Advanced ticket purchase is recommended. To register for the prom, call (843) 795-4386.

Before the prom, on Sunday August 6th, women are invited to “say yes to the dress” and choose complimentary evening wear. That is taking place at Cypress Hall at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park from 1-4 PM.