Marlboro County inmate escapes while awaiting bond hearing

BENNETSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Multiple agencies are searching for an escaped inmate in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County.

Cyril Kendrell Lowery, 28, escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 6th.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Trevor Murphy says Lowery was awaiting a bond hearing after his arrest on Friday, August 4.

Multiple agencies, including the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, the Bennettsvile Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, and K-9 teams are looking for Lowery.

Murphy says Lowery was arrested and charged in connection to a drug bust in Bennettsville, where deputies seized large amounts of cocaine, crack, and pills.

Officers also reportedly seized five firearms and a large amount of money in connection with the bust.

No other details regarding Lowery’s escape are known at this time.