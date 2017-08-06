Deputies investigate Orangeburg deadly shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (PRESS RELEASE) — Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday.
The sheriff said investigators were called were called to a Whittaker Parkway location around 12:20 a.m.
Witnesses said they heard gunshots and then saw a man laying on the ground.
At that point, law enforcement and medical authorities were called.
Investigators have learned two men were involved in some type of confrontation that turned into a physical altercation.
The case remains under investigation.
More details will be released as they become available.