Charleston County school bus information

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County School District buses are operated by Durham School Services. You can find their website by clicking here. There, you can locate your child’s bus schedule for the upcoming school year. CCSD’s Executive Director of Transportation, Jeff Scott, recommends kids arrive at the bus stop 10 minutes before pick up time.

He says, “There’s no paperwork. We have the scheduled bus pick up locations and any child that’s there will be picked up and taken to school.”

Scott says these schedules will be tweaked throughout the first couple weeks of school, once the district sees the number of kids at each stop. CCSD asks all drivers to remember the rules of the road.

Scott says, “Traffic patterns are going to change. It always does when school starts, so be ready to start early and be patient. For me the biggest thing is we have over 20,000 kids who are getting ready to be picked up to be taken to school. Just pay attention to the big yellow buses with the flashing lights. Just take your time, be careful, and stop for the buses.”

He says in the past, there have been parent complaints about late buses.

Scott says, “This past year, the driver count started to slip a little bit, so we had late bus issues. But the driver count is up again we’re ready to start for August.”

If you are a Charleston County parent and want to be notified if your child’s bus is running late, you can download the “Remind” app on your phone. Details for downloading the app can be found by clicking here.