Back to school drive for Windwood Farms

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD)- Windwood Farms is a home for boys ages 6-16 who have been abused or neglected. The 27 boys live, go to school, and receive therapy all at one location in Awendaw.

Local businesses are teaming up to collect school supplies for the boys. They need all supplies including paper, notebooks, and pencils. Supplies can be dropped off at Stella Nova locations (2048 Sam Rittenburg Blvd. Charleston) or (1320 Theater Dr. Mt Pleasant), at Barelli Barber (701 East Bay St. Charleston), or Paisano’s (1246 Camp Rd. Charleston) or (1798 Ashley River Rd. Charleston). Barelli Barber will also be giving all 27 boys free haircuts.