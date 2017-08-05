Sea turtle hatchlings struggling to reach the water on Edisto Beach

By Published:
Courtesy of Edisto Beach PD

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the Edisto Beach Police Department, multiple baby sea turtles have become disoriented on Edisto Beach recently. Edisto Beach Police and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to remember to turn out any lights near the beach at night. Sea turtle hatchlings use the light of the moon to find their way to the ocean and they can get confused by artificial light along the shore. This past year, Hurricane Matthew destroyed much of the vegetation on the dunes on Edisto Beach. This means the hatchlings are more exposed to artificial light and more are wandering off track. Officers are working to search for the lost sea turtles, but need the public’s help by turning off the lights so the turtles have a better shot at reaching the water.

 

