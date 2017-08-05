SCDOT announces plan to repave roads

The roads bill that was passed earlier this year in South Carolina is enabling resurfacing work to be done across the state including in Dorchester County.

“We were able to award the first group of resurfacing projects in Dorchester County just this week enabled by the road funding bill that was passed by the legislature this past legislative session,” said Leland Colvin, the SCDOT Deputy Secretary for Engineering.

The state awarded $39 million in contracts to complete 72 miles of resurfacing and rehabilitation work across the state. Seven miles of that work will be completed on 13 roads across Dorchester County including some in Summerville like East 2nd South Street and North Laurel Street. A full list of the new paving projects can be found on the SCDOT website.

The work on the roads will start this fall and is estimated to be completed in August 2018.