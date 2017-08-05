Person killed in Berkeley County ATV wreck

Published:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person is dead following an ATV 4- wheeler accident. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning on Poplar Hill Drive in Berkeley County. Authorities say the driver of the ATV ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died. A 15-year-old passenger was also thrown from the ATV. The child was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition. SCHP is investigating the crash.

 

