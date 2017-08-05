Lowcountry Diaper Drive Continues

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) — The Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank – a local group that works with other groups to distribute diapers across the area – will continue their diaper drive this weekend.

Diaper Bank assistant committee chair Cassie Jaffe told News 2 that having enough diapers is important to keep children clean and healthy. “I can’t imagine what it must feel like to not be able to provide them with they need,” she said. “It means a lot to be able to help other mothers, so that they can make sure their children are healthy and happy.”

They accept donations at the following dropoff locations.

Drop off diapers at the JLC office during business hours, Monday-Friday 8am-4pm (51 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29407)

Drop off diapers at any of our local collection locations:

The Barre Code (1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Suite 1500, Mt. Pleasant)

Donate a pack of diapers from August 7-11th and receive one free barre class at The Barre Code

More drop-off locations coming soon!

They are also accepting donations Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm at these local businesses.

Harris Teeter Store 28: 675 Folly Rd.

Harris Teeter Store 363: 955 Wescott Blvd.

Harris Teeter Store 87: 620 Long Point Rd.

Harris Teeter Store 365: 975 Savannah Hwy.

First Citizens Bank (all Charleston area branches)

Learning Express – Mt. Pleasant Town Center

Girly Girls Boutique (141 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek) (Offering 10% off your purchase with diaper donation)

The Little Gym (West Ashley and Mt. Pleasant locations)

You can also donate with the Junior League of Charleston Amazon Wish List.