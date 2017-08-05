Folly Road Lane Closures Continue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Charleston County officials have announced nighttime lane closures will continue on Folly Road at Camp Road on James Island.

The closures will start just north of the intersection of Folly Road and Rivers Point Row and end about 1000 feet south of the Folly Road and Camp Road intersection.

Officials say crews will use flagging operations to control traffic during the closures. They say least one lane in each direction will remain open to traffic. At no time will the entire roadway be blocked.

The closures will start Sunday night at 10 pm and Monday through Thursday nights at 9 pm. The road will reopen in the current traffic pattern at 6 am each day, in time for rush hour traffic.

Access to local businesses and residences will be available at all times.

The Folly Road at Camp Road Intersection Improvements Project aims to relieve traffic congestion by adding turn lanes and improve drainage pipes to prevent flooding. Crews are also adding bike lanes and sidewalks.

Officials ask drivers to be aware of the equipment and crews working in the area at all times.