CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston Police are asking for your help looking for a man reported missing.

Arnold Frank Burrell was last seen leaving his residence on Lockwood Blvd. in Charleston on Saturday.

Officials say he may be traveling in a 2012 beige Kia Sorento with SC tag number NVU 972. Burrell is 6’1.

If you have any information on his location, please contact the Central Detective Unit at 843-720-2487. You can also contact the on duty detective at 843-743-7200.