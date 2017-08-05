Berkeley Co. Officials searching for stolen vehicle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen 2010 Toyota Tacoma.

Authorities say the vehicle is charcoal gray in color and is bearing SC tag KNI-860. They also believe there was a Benelli Super Black Eagle 12 gauge, a black Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380, and a blue camouflage Bear Compound Bow, as well as a personal debit card.

The debit card was allegedly used on July 1st at the Wal-Mart located at 7400 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. they say it was also used that day at the Wells Fargo located at 7804 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

If anyone has any information on the identity of these suspects or knows the whereabouts of the Toyota Tacoma, please contact Det. Eddie Smith at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-714-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.” –Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office