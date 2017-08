TheWettExperience is holding the 5th annual Back 2 School Giveaway on Saturday, August 12th from 3-8 PM. It will take place at the Thomas Johnson Park (1443 Secessionville Road) on James Island. In addition to free school supplies, free haircuts, hair braiding, and manicures will be available for the kids. If you are interested in volunteering, contact thewettexperiencellc@gmail.com.

