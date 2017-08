MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD)- The United States Coast Guard is towing a boat back to Charleston after reports of it taking on water.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat was having fuel issues.

Initial reports said the Coast Guard was looking for a 30 foot fishing vessel called the King Fisher 2, taking on water 41 miles off Bull Bay.

The boat is based in Marshview Marina in Murrells Inlet.

The Coast Guard says all people on board are safe.