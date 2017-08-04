One woman arrested in N. Charleston gun and drugs bust

By Published:
courtesy: Charleston county detention center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- On August 3, 2017 North Charleston police were called to Woodsprings Suites on Rivers Avenue in reference to management smelling marijuana coming from a room.

When officers arrived, management took the officer to the room in question where officers found Candis Frannette Mack of Summerville.

The officer went inside the room and noticed marijuana, cocaine, cash, and a handgun.

Mack was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, trafficking cocaine base, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

