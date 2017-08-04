Emergency crews responding to traffic fatality

Charleston County, SC (WCBD)- Emergency crews responded to a fatal, single car accident in Charleston County.

The call came in just after 7 p.m. Friday night, according to authorities.

Units with the St. Paul’s Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s office, and EMS were on scene.

No information yet on how the car crashed or how many people were in the car, but at least one person died.

We will bring you more information as it comes into our newsroom.

For up to the minute updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, download our app for smartphones, simply search WCBD in the app store.