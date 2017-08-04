Emergency crews responding to electrical explosion in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Emergency crews are currently on scene of an electrical box explosion in North Charleston.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch a call for an explosion in the 8500 block of Palmetto Commerce Parkway in came in at 3:22 p.m.

The North Charleston Fire Department, EMS and North Charleston Police Department are on scene.

