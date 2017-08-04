Dorchester school board visits district construction sites

Dorchester District Two board members toured new classroom additions and new buildings across the district.

For thirty years Oakbrook Elementary School had gym class in the lobby. But now the school has a new building with designated spaces for physical education, art class and more.

Board members also went to Summerville High School to visit the new Career and Technology Education wing that is under construction. It includes space for activities like culinary arts and will be completed before the school year begins.

“This is a wonderful day in Dorchester Two,” said Gail Hughes, chairwoman of the school board.

“I mean we have so many things to be excited for and so many things to look forward to.”

Another major improvement is the new Rollings Middle School of the Arts. The building is under construction and will open in January.