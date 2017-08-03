Traffic Alert: Dispatchers warn of standing water in several areas

Published: Updated:

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – According to the Charleston County 911 Center, drivers should use extra caution in several areas as they prepare to hit the roads Thursday.

Dispatchers tell us Old Pine Circle near McMillian Avenue in North Charleston and Sam Rittenburg Boulevard near Poston Road in Charleston all have standing water, but they are passable.

According to dispatchers, emergency officials responded to two reported water rescues before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatch tell us barricades have been set up at King and Huger and

Barricades set up at King and Huger also at Fishburne and Hagood.

The following road closures are closed:

Dorchester Road between Pinehaven and Admiral

Northbound lanes of Hagood

 

 

