South Carolina eclipse tips: Don’t look at sun while driving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina public safety officials are giving out eclipse tips like “Don’t look at the sun while driving.”

Emergency officials say that seems like common sense advice, but the Aug. 21 eclipse will be so extraordinary and historic, people may forget even the most basic safety rules.

Transportation officials say they will put messages like “Don’t look up at the sun” on highway signs.

The Highway Patrol says all available troopers will be working to make sure roads remain as clear as possible.

An estimated 1 million people are expected in South Carolina, which will see a total eclipse in a 70-mile (110-kilometer) strip across its three major cities.

South Carolina Adjutant General Robert Livingston said at a news conference it’s fun planning for an eclipse instead of a disaster.