Pet Owners Weigh the Pros and Cons of Their Furry Friends

Many a pet owner will tell you that taking home a furry friend is one of the best decisions you can make. But becoming a pet parent is a big commitment and it’s important to consider the pros and cons.

The American Pet Products Association asked about 1,000 dog and cat owners to weigh the benefits and drawbacks of having a pet. The responses were overwhelmingly positive.

Both cat and dog owners agree that companionship is the biggest benefit while the biggest drawback is the feeling of loss when a pet passes away.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

