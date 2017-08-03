Pa. Firefighters Rescue Fox

A group of local heroes rescued a fox tangled in a soccer net in New Hope, Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

New Hope Eagle Volunteer Firefighters, along with Solebury Township Police and Medic 146 came to the rescue of the fox after its head was stuck in the soccer net.

A video posted on Facebook shows the group cutting the net that appears to be tangled around the animal’s head. They then released the fox back into the woods. Take a look at the rescue in the video embedded above.

Photo Credit: New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company
