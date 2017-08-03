Olympic Athletes Play With Pups Ahead of the 2016 Rio Games

Puppies up for adoption in Southern California got their big break as stars of a People Magazine photoshoot with the Rio 2016 USA Olympic Team.

The pups, all between 8 and 10 weeks old, hailed from local shelters and were all later adopted, according to a representative from Good Dog Animals, the service that provided the dogs. One lucky puppy, a Maltese-Shitzu mix named Gibson, went home with Olympic gymnast Ally Raisman.

The Opening Ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics will air on NBC Friday, Aug. 5. The Games conclude with the Closing Ceremony on on Sunday, Aug. 21.