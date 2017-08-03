Officials to discuss safety plans for total solar elipse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina’s Adjutant General, S.C. Emergency Management Division, and representatives from state agencies will hold a news conference to discuss public safety plans for the total solar eclipse event on August 21.

The briefing is scheduled for Thursday, August 3 at 11 a.m. It will be held at The South Carolina Emergency Operations Center on Fish Hatchery Road in West Columbia.

We’re told agency representatives will also discuss precautions that residents, visitors, and businesses should take to prepare for this unique event.