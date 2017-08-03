Officials to discuss safety plans for total solar elipse

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina’s Adjutant General, S.C. Emergency Management Division, and representatives from state agencies will hold a news conference to discuss public safety plans for the total solar eclipse event on August 21.

The briefing is scheduled for Thursday, August 3 at 11 a.m. It will be held at The South Carolina Emergency Operations Center on Fish Hatchery Road in West Columbia.

We’re told agency representatives will also discuss precautions that residents, visitors, and businesses should take to prepare for this unique event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s