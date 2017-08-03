Money from gas tax increase to fix Lowcountry roads

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has announced the awarding of nearly $39 million in contracts for another 100 road resurfacing and rehabilitation projects totaling 72 miles in nine counties across the state.

These projects are part of the overall plan to improve South Carolina’s transportation network and reflect funding from a variety of sources such as federal funds, Roads Bill funding and funding provided by the General Assembly to the local County Transportation Committees (CTCs).

The projects noted for Lexington, Colleton and Dorchester counties, which total $9.3 million, are specifically enabled by the funding associated with the Roads Bill.

· Upstate Counties: Laurens and McCormick Counties. Approximately 12 miles on 4 highways, including 8 miles of pavement rehabilitation work planned for I-385.

· Midland Counties: Kershaw, Lancaster and Lexington Counties. Just over 32 miles will be resurfaced on 44 roads. Included in this regional total are the first projects in Lexington County to be funded by the Roads Bill: 13 miles of work on 25 roads for $4.2 million.

· Pee Dee Counties: Chesterfield, Dillon and Georgetown Counties will see approximately 6 miles of pavement work on 5 roads, including 5 miles of pavement rehabilitation on I-95.

· Low Country Counties; Colleton and Dorchester Counties are scheduled to have approximately 22 miles of work on 47 roads. Included in this regional total are the first projects in Colleton and Dorchester Counties to be funded by the Roads Bill: over 6 miles of work on 21 roads in Colleton and nearly 7 miles of work on 13 roads in Dorchester for a total of $5.1 Million.

Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall noted that SCDOT continues to advance these and other projects to construction. “Since July 1, 2017, SCDOT has awarded a total of 247 projects for 260 miles of paving projects in 30 counties, with more projects in these and other counties lined up to receive bids over the next 4 months.”