Mom speaks after day care workers are arrested for leaving child in car

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother is speaking out a week after police arrested day care owners for leaving two kids in a hot car, killing one child and sending the other to the hospital.

“I tried to think back to that day, and everything is a blur,” Kristen Ashmore said.

She described the phone call that no parent wants to get — a call from Taylor Tots day care that her 2-year-old daughter Aubri Loya was in danger.

“They were screaming and crying… I didn’t know if she was choking and I didn’t know what had happened at the time,” Ashmore said. “They were like, ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.’”

Police said in the heat of the afternoon last week in Portales, Mary Taylor and her daughter Sandi Taylor who owned the day care, forgot two little girls in the car.

They told police they put 10 other children down for a nap after a trip to the park for lunch, and didn’t realize they left Aubri and 1-year-old Maliyah Jones in their car seats.

They said the girls weren’t found until an hour-and-a-half later, when Sandi went back to the car to drive to an office center and fax over documents that the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) just happened to contact her about.

She tried CPR and called 911, but Maliyah didn’t make it and Aubri was in critical condition.

“She was minutes away from just not making it,” Ashmore said. “Her body was shutting down.”

People have donated more than $7,000 to the family on GoFundMe.

Aubri is still fighting in the hospital in stable but critical condition after what happened at daycare — a day care, Ashmore said, Aubri loved.

“They did awesome with her. It was the perfect day care, like, I recommended that day care to everybody.”

Now, Ashmore is left wondering why the Taylors skipped a headcount to make sure all the children made it back safely.

“Something as simple as that, that would have saved that other little baby and saved my daughter from being in ICU,” she said. Police arrested the mother and daughter for child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

They said the women couldn’t give a reason for skipping a headcount.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney in Roosevelt County is asking a judge to hold the Taylors in jail before trial on a no bond, saying their release could endanger the public.

They have a hearing on Thursday morning for a judge to decide. CYFD said that Taylor Tots was a licensed child care provider. The state has now revoked that license.