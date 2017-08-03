Lawsuit filed against CofC fraternity following beating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Peper Law Firm, PA filed a lawsuit this week on behalf of a former student at the College of Charleston who was severely beaten by brothers of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity on April 16, 2017.

As alleged in the filed complaint, Pi Kappa Phi hosted an initiation party wherein it provided copious amounts of alcohol and illegal drugs to its members and guests. After forcefully kicking the student out of the party, members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity threatened to kill him, both orally and in writing and dispatched four of its members to do so. They broke into the student’s house and physically beat him to a pulp, leaving him unconscious.

Following the lynching, the student was held captive to prevent him from filing a police report or seeking medical treatment.

Lead attorney Mark A. Peper filed the lawsuit and stated, “The results of our research in preparation for filing this lawsuit is shocking. We believe we will prove this organization has created an “anything goes” custom and culture by encouraging excessive drug and alcohol use, hazing, acts of extreme violence, and a sole mission to protect the interests and image of Pi Kappa Phi at all costs.”

The complaint is filed in the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Charleston County, South Carolina and demands a jury trial against all Defendants.