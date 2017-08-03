Help News 2 Clear the Shelters: Participating shelters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clear the Shelters with News 2 on Saturday, August 19. We are on a mission to find shelter pets in the Lowcountry, loving “FUR”ever homes.
There will be four animal shelters participating in this movement on Saturday, August 19.
Charleston Animal Society
2455 Remount Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843)747-4849
https://www.charlestonanimalsociety.org/
Francis R. Willis SPCA
136 Four Paws Lane
Summerville, SC 29483
(843)871-3820
Pet Helpers
1447 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843)795-1110
Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary
5604 New Rd
Hollywood, SC 29449
(843)889-3713