Help News 2 Clear the Shelters: Participating shelters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clear the Shelters with News 2 on Saturday, August 19. We are on a mission to find shelter pets in the Lowcountry, loving “FUR”ever homes.

There will be four animal shelters participating in this movement on Saturday, August 19.

Charleston Animal Society

2455 Remount Rd

North Charleston, SC 29406

(843)747-4849

https://www.charlestonanimalsociety.org/

Image result for charleston animal society

Francis R. Willis SPCA

136 Four Paws Lane

Summerville, SC 29483

(843)871-3820

https://franceswillis.org/

Image result for francis willis spca

Pet Helpers

1447 Folly Rd

Charleston, SC 29412

(843)795-1110

https://pethelpers.org/

Image result for pet helpers charleston

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary

5604 New Rd

Hollywood, SC 29449

(843)889-3713

Image result for hallie hill pet charleston

