Former lawmaker will plead guilty to domestic violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a former South Carolina legislator plans to plead guilty to domestic violence and will face anywhere from probation to 10 years in prison.

State Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said Wednesday that Chris Corley’s lawyer agreed the ex-lawmaker would admit his guilt to the lesser charge on Monday.

Kittle said in an email Corley will be allowed to plead guilty to first-degree criminal domestic violence with no recommended sentence. The Graniteville Republican is currently charged with aggravated domestic violence, which carries up to 20 years behind bars.

Prosecutors say Corley hit his wife, drawing blood, bit her nose and pointed a gun at her after she confronted him about his infidelity on Dec. 26.

Corley’s wife recently asked the charges be dropped.

Corley’s lawyer did not comment.

