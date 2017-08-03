Ford Police Explorers taken off the road for exhaust issue

Ford Motor Company says there have been reports of exhaust odors in Ford Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles.

They say this doesn’t affect non-police Ford Explorers.

Ford says they are covering the cost of specific repairs.

They are checking and sealing off the rear of the vehicle where exhaust can enter.

They are also checking for engine codes that could indicate a damaged exhaust manifold and providing a new air conditioning calibration that brings in more fresh air during heavy acceleration.

We’ve checked the Charleston County, and we’re told the department have a total of 21 in its fleet.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department issued the following statement:

Currently, we have a total of 21 Ford Interceptor SUV in our fleet. We are aware of the carbon monoxide gas issue surrounding these vehicles. They have been some issues at other agencies; however, we have not experienced any issues with CO2 building up in the passenger compartments of our Ford Interceptors. As a precautionary measure, our fleet operations has ordered CO2 detectors for each of our Ford Interceptors. Additionally, we have been in contact with Ford and is keeping up with their investigation into the problems with these vehicles.