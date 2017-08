CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC — Coast Guard Sector Charleston is searching for a boat off Bulls Bay.

Someone called them about a boat taking on water about 41 miles off Bulls Bay. It is not clear how many people are on the boat.

The Coast Guard tells News 2 the boat docks in Marshview Marina in Murrells Inlet.

