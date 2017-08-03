Body found in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in North Charleston, Thursday morning.

North Charleston Police responded to 1300 block of Remount Road on August 3 at 6:54 a.m. where the unresponsive male was found lying on the ground.

We are working to learn the identity from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

