Beaufort Co. students to get free solar eclipse viewing glasses

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County students have no excuse not to get a glimpse of a moment in history August 21.

Twenty-three thousand pairs of special viewing glasses are heading home with the students who have that day off to witness the solar eclipse.

While it’s back to the books on August 17th, there are only two days of instruction before a long weekend.

“We have decided we really would like to take advantage of this rare scientific event,” Beaufort County Schools’ STEM Coordinator Margaret DiPietro said. “Thursday that allows us to go through all our first day procedures. Day two allows us to have our teachers engage our students about the solar eclipse.”

The day off is also a decision made out of safety. With school release time matching the actual viewing time, the district wanted students in a safe place and not walking or biking home in the outdoors.

“In Beaufort County we’re only going to have a partial eclipse so you really cannot look at the sun at that time,” DiPietro said.

The Beaufort County Library is getting in on the excitement of the historical event, too.

The Bluffton Branch is planning fun activities where visitors can earn their own viewing glasses.

“We are going to be having an ‘Eclipse and Salsa party’ – a fun play on words– showing the live streaming event, crafts for the kids and then moving on outside to watch it in our front yard area,” Kelli Baxter, Children’s Services Manager at the Bluffton Library said.

Baxter added that the Bluffton branch has 400 pairs of viewing glasses available and they are only given out to those who attend one of the solar eclipse related events.