Back to School: Readjusting your schedule for a new school year

WATE Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — As children head back to school, many families will have to readjust their schedules.

University of Tennessee Assistant Professor and Human Development Specialist Heather S. Wallace says it is important to start preparing at least 1-2 weeks before the first day of school.

Families can change their child’s sleeping schedule by a few minutes each night. The National Sleep Foundation says once families create a set schedule to not change it on the weekends.

“Children need much more sleep than we realize,” says Wallace.

Sleep helps with brain development and can help children be ready for the school day. Ten to twelve hours of sleep is recommended for younger children.

Wallace says parents should decide what their priorities are and to discuss them with their children. Children can be given responsibilities around the home. “It helps them feel empowered to contribute to their home and to feel needed,” says Wallace.

“It helps them feel empowered to contribute to their home and to feel needed,” says Wallace.

News 2 Back to School Headquarters 2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s