MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Several lanes of the Ravenel Bridge are closed following a collision, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

2 lanes of the Ravenel southbound are closed due to a collision. Traffic is heavy in this area. #chstrfc — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) August 3, 2017

The accident is affecting two southbound lanes of the bridge.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday, August 3.

Collision; US 17 NB: at Arthur Ravenel Junior Bridge, 2 rht lns clsd, Ocrd: 11:10AM.| 11:14A — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) August 3, 2017

