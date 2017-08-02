Two facing drug-related charges following bust in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) — Two people are facing drug-related charges in Berkeley County.

Authorities say on Monday, July 31, the Berkeley County Drug Enforcement Unit conducted enforcement activities in the Summerville area of Berkeley County.

Harry Lee Harrelson, 55, of Summerville, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, and possession of Schedule III drugs.

Kesha Harlow, 35, of Walterboro, is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Officials say Harrelson’s charges stem from authorities finding 95 grams of Meth, 30 tablets of Alprazolam, and 5 tablets of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride.

.6 grams of Meth was found in Harlow’s purse.

Both are being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.