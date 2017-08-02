Suspect identified in Edisto Island shooting

Related Coverage Person shot in leg on Edisto Island; suspect arrested

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is in police custody following a shooting on Edisto Island, Tuesday afternoon.

Ronald Jerome Miles, 50, Edisto Island, is charged with attempted murder.

Authorities responded to 7961 Maxie Road shortly after 1 p.m. on August 1 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Medics transported the victim to the Medical University of South Carolina with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

An investigation revealed the shooting incident stemmed from an argument over money.

Miles is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get

breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.