Sorry, no refunds for now-abandoned nuke project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Customers who have helped foot a multibillion-dollar bill for two new nuclear reactors won’t see a dime in refunds even though the project has been abandoned.

South Carolina Electric & Gas customers have been paying for the nuclear reactors since 2009. SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper decided Monday to scuttle their project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station north of Columbia after years of delays and cost overruns.

Executives with SCE&G’s parent company, SCANA, told state regulators Tuesday they will seek permission to recover the outstanding $5 billion in costs over 60 years.

The project employs about 6,000 people. That includes 650 SCE&G workers.

Public Service Commission Chairman Swain Whitfield says the utilities’ decision will “shatter lives, hopes and dreams.”